First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $266,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

