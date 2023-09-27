First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.