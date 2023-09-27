First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $282,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

