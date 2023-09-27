First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $320,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.