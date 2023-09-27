First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.