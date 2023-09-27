First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $331,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.