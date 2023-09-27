First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

