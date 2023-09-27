First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $232,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

