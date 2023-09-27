First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $241,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $356.07 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

