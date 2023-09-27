First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $253,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,349.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.50.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

