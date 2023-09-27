First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $265,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 365.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,198,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,805 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.