First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $50,336,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ATI by 21,179.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 891,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $1,296,198. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.