First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 16.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $268,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,516 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $951,341.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at $20,811,842.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 992,718 shares of company stock valued at $80,452,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

