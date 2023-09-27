First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 254 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,123,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.