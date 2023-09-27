First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Futu

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.