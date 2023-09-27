First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.