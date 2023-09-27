First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

