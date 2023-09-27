First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

