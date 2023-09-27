First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 12,189 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,599 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

