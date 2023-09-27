First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,295 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,295,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 195,807 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

