First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 183 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $535,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.