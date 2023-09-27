First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 255 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.