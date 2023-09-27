First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,572 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 67.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

