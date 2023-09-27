First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 283 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 143,977 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,277,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IR opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

