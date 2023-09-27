First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 299 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

