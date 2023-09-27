First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 3,556 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Sasol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.5321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

