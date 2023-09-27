First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $250,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

