First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

