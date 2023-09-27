First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Raymond James by 46.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 63,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

