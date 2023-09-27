Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

FMX stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

