Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

