Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

