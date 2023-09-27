Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Stake Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 130.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

