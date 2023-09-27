GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

