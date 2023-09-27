GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $268,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

