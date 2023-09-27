Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

