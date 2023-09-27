Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.