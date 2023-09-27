Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

