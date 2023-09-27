Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

