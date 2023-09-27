iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

