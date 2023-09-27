iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 18.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

