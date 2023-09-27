JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

