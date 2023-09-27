Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,016,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,757,000 after buying an additional 558,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

