KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in KBR by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 2.1 %

KBR stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.