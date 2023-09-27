Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Desjardins started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

