Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

