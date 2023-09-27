LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after buying an additional 3,762,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 1.9 %

LKQ stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

