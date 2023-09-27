Lynch & Associates IN Sells 927 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apple Stock Down 2.3 %
AAPL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
