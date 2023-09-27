Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 4,297 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

