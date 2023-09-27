Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 15,799 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.